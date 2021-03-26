Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond reportedly has been wanting to go to the Los Angeles Lakers once his buyout with Cleveland is completed.

“But he knew his playing time (and stats) would be diminished with [Jarrett] Allen now the center of attention,” The Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto wrote. “I heard Drummond has been working out in Los Angeles, wanting to go to the Lakers.”

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that Drummond will hear pitches from the New York Knicks, Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets once his buyout is complete.

Yahoo Sources: Andre Drummond will listen to pitches from the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 26, 2021

Drummond has appeared in 25 games for the Cavs this season, but he has been out of the lineup as the team looked to deal him before yesterday’s trade deadline.

The Lakers are in need of reinforcements at the forward and center position with stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James sidelined due to injury.

Drummond could be the missing piece for the Lakers to make another title run, and he would provide a steady inside presence.

This season, Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.