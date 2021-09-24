Report: Actress Cassandra Peterson claims she was sexually assaulted by Wilt Chamberlain

Los Angels Lakers legend Wilt Chamberlain has been placed at the center of some serious sexual assault allegations.

Actress Cassandra Peterson has reportedly claimed in a new memoir that Chamberlain forced her to perform oral sex.

‘When a 7-foot-1, 300-pound man has his hand wrapped around your neck, there’s really not a lot you can do,” Peterson wrote of the alleged incident.

Peterson also wrote that after the alleged incident took place, she couldn’t help but wonder if Chamberlain had done the same things to other women before her. Chamberlain was famous for being highly promiscuous throughout his life.

‘I had to wonder how many of those women actually consented to having sex with him,’ she added.

Obviously, these are very serious allegations. It would be a major blow to Chamberlain’s legacy if these allegations were proven to be true.

Only time will tell if any investigation will take place as a result of the claims she has made in her book. It seems unlikely, as Chamberlain passed away in 1999.

It will also be interesting to see whether or not anyone from Chamberlain’s estate responds to these serious allegations.