Report: 76ers will consider retiring Kobe Bryant’s high school number
- Updated: September 22, 2021
According to a report, the Philadelphia 76ers plan to consider the idea of retiring Kobe Bryant’s high school jersey number.
76ers retiring Kobe Bryant's Lower Merion No. 33 like Heat retired MJ's No. 23 'interesting idea' @ScottONeil tells @BallySports:
"That’s something that @dmorey & @DocRivers & Elton will weigh on for sure. That’s something that Chris Heck the President of 76ers will weigh on." pic.twitter.com/kLlets1qyr
— 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) September 21, 2021
Bryant wore No. 33 in high school. He attended Lower Merion High School in the greater Philadelphia area. It would be an awesome gesture for the Sixers to retire the number.
Bryant, of course, tragically lost his life in a helicopter accident in January of 2020. His death shook the basketball world, and many fans might never get over the tragedy.
Since his passing, he has been honored in countless ways. The Sixers retiring his high school jersey number would be yet another thoughtful gesture for the late Bryant.
The Hall of Famer finished his career with 18 All-Star selections, an MVP award and five NBA titles.