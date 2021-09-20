- Report: 3 former Lakers guards to work out for Warriors this week
- Updated: September 20, 2021
According to a report, a handful of former Los Angeles Lakers guards will work out for the Golden State Warriors this week.
Warriors are working out free agent guards Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley & ex-Warrior Quinn Cook among others this week, sources told @TheUndefeated. Warriors would like to sign a big man & 2 guards for camp. Workouts will include 5-on-5 games with a diverse group of free agents.
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 20, 2021
Isaiah Thomas had a short stint with the Lakers in the 2017-18 campaign. Although he averaged 15.6 points per game during his time with the team, he shot just 38.3 percent from the field.
Avery Bradley was part of the 2019-20 Lakers team that won the NBA title. He had a rocky 2020-21 season, and he’s still looking for a home in free agency.
Quinn Cook, meanwhile, played for L.A. as recently as last season. He never made much of an impact in the box score, though he did win a title with the team in the 2019-20 campaign.
All three players are hoping to find landing spots before the 2021-22 season starts. It will be interesting to see if the Warriors end up inking any of the guards to deals.