Report: 2 key Lakers players clear protocols, available to play vs. Nets on Christmas

The Los Angeles Lakers received a Christmas Day present with the news that they’ll have both Avery Bradley and Malik Monk available for Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Lakers just announced:

Avery Bradley and Malik Monk have cleared protocols and will be available tonight for game vs. Nets. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) December 25, 2021

Both Bradley and Monk had been sidelined by the healthy and safety protocols related to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the NBA.

Monk was clearly happy about his status, offering a trio of emojis to express himself on social media.

Bradley has missed the last four games, while Monk has been out for the past five contests. The Lakers have dropped each of their last four contests.

The 23-year-old Monk should help a Lakers team that continues to struggle without Anthony Davis in the lineup.

Davis went down with an injury during the Lakers’ Dec. 17 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and will remain out for an extended period.

Monk has largely come off the bench during his first season with the Lakers, starting in just two of his 28 games. During that time on the court, he’s averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

The 31-year-old Bradley is in his second stint with the Lakers after playing with them during the 2019-20 season. That campaign was interrupted by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bradley choosing not to rejoin the team within the bubble concept after play resumed.

The Lakers badly need a win against a Nets team that currently has the best record on the Eastern Conference at 21-9. The Nets have also been ravaged with COVID concerns, but will be getting back James Harden for this contest.