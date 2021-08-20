Report: 2 candidates emerge for Lakers’ remaining roster spots

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing two players as potential options to fill in the team’s remaining roster spots.

“Forward JaKarr Sampson, who spent the past two seasons in Indiana, and veteran guard Tim Frazier are two more free-agent names that have emerged as candidates for the two roster spots that the Lakers plan to fill,” wrote Marc Stein in a post published to his Substack.

Sampson would fit in as a nice depth piece for L.A., presumably at the power forward position. He has been in the league for several years, and he has career averages of 5.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Frazier, on the other hand, would add depth in the backcourt. The point guard is a solid distributor, and he has career averages of 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

The Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will likely be the most important part of the team’s success, or failure, in the 2021-22 season, but depth is important as well. L.A. is likely taking these potential additions seriously.

Time will tell if Sampson and Frazier end up on the roster for the upcoming season.