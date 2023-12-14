Lakers News

Report: 10-year-old boy who was arrested for public urination must write book report on Kobe Bryant

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Kobe Bryant Lakers

A 10-year-old Mississippi boy who was arrested for urinating in a parking lot has been placed on probation and must write a book report on former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

“A 10-year-old Mississippi boy who was arrested for urinating in a parking lot has been placed on probation and ordered to write a book report,” CNN’s Jade Gordon wrote.

“During a Tuesday hearing in the Youth Court of Tate County, Quantavious Eason was given three months’ probation and assigned a two-page book report on the late NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, but the incident will not go on his record, family attorney Carlos Moore told CNN.”

Eason was reportedly arrested back in August after urinating on private property in close proximity to his mother’s car. The situation resulted in the termination of one police officer, who reportedly violated a written policy and prior training on how to deal with such situations.

The young boy will seemingly have plenty of information to work with to write his book report, as Bryant is one of the most decorated players in the history of the NBA.

Unlike most players of his generation, Bryant spent the entirety of his career with one team: the Lakers. He played 20 seasons with the team, from the 1996-97 season all the way through the 2015-16 season.

During his two-decade stint with the storied franchise, Bryant was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA selection and 12-time All-Defense selection. Additionally, he won two scoring titles, four All-Star Game MVPs, one league MVP, two Finals MVPs and helped lead the Lakers to five championships in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010.

His first three championships came when he was playing alongside star big man Shaquille O’Neal. Bryant arguably wasn’t even the best player on his own team when the Lakers won three titles in a row but was still a young star.

Bryant and the Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers in the 2000 NBA Finals, Philadelphia 76ers in the 2001 NBA Finals and New Jersey Nets in the 2002 NBA Finals.

The former first-round pick’s final two titles in 2009 and 2010 came without O’Neal, who was no longer a Laker at that juncture and long in the tooth. The shooting guard won the 2009 and 2010 titles with a supporting cast that included Pau Gasol, Lamar Odom and Derek Fisher.

Bryant had to beat the Lakers’ dreaded rivals in the Boston Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals to secure his fifth and final championship.

Hopefully, Eason can complete his book report on Bryant with some solid takeaways and avoid similar situations in the future.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James and Anthony Davis
Report: Lakers announce statuses of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt for Spurs game
Lakers News
Lakers In-Season champs
Former Nuggets coach throws massive shade at Lakers’ In-Season Tournament banner, brings up 2020 bubble title
Lakers News
Anthony Davis Lakers
Christian Wood recalls locked-in Anthony Davis sending him warning ahead of 40-20 game vs. Pacers
Lakers News
D'Angelo Russell and Bruce Brown
D’Angelo Russell goes off on Bruce Brown after getting revenge: ‘Jokic ain’t there next to you’
Lakers News
Lost your password?