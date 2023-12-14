Report: 10-year-old boy who was arrested for public urination must write book report on Kobe Bryant

A 10-year-old Mississippi boy who was arrested for urinating in a parking lot has been placed on probation and must write a book report on former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

“A 10-year-old Mississippi boy who was arrested for urinating in a parking lot has been placed on probation and ordered to write a book report,” CNN’s Jade Gordon wrote. “During a Tuesday hearing in the Youth Court of Tate County, Quantavious Eason was given three months’ probation and assigned a two-page book report on the late NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, but the incident will not go on his record, family attorney Carlos Moore told CNN.”

Eason was reportedly arrested back in August after urinating on private property in close proximity to his mother’s car. The situation resulted in the termination of one police officer, who reportedly violated a written policy and prior training on how to deal with such situations.

The young boy will seemingly have plenty of information to work with to write his book report, as Bryant is one of the most decorated players in the history of the NBA.

Unlike most players of his generation, Bryant spent the entirety of his career with one team: the Lakers. He played 20 seasons with the team, from the 1996-97 season all the way through the 2015-16 season.

During his two-decade stint with the storied franchise, Bryant was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA selection and 12-time All-Defense selection. Additionally, he won two scoring titles, four All-Star Game MVPs, one league MVP, two Finals MVPs and helped lead the Lakers to five championships in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010.

His first three championships came when he was playing alongside star big man Shaquille O’Neal. Bryant arguably wasn’t even the best player on his own team when the Lakers won three titles in a row but was still a young star.

Bryant and the Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers in the 2000 NBA Finals, Philadelphia 76ers in the 2001 NBA Finals and New Jersey Nets in the 2002 NBA Finals.

The former first-round pick’s final two titles in 2009 and 2010 came without O’Neal, who was no longer a Laker at that juncture and long in the tooth. The shooting guard won the 2009 and 2010 titles with a supporting cast that included Pau Gasol, Lamar Odom and Derek Fisher.

Bryant had to beat the Lakers’ dreaded rivals in the Boston Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals to secure his fifth and final championship.

Hopefully, Eason can complete his book report on Bryant with some solid takeaways and avoid similar situations in the future.