- Ray Allen reveals why he and Kobe Bryant ‘never’ trash-talked each other
- Report: Pilot that crashed Kobe Bryant’s helicopter violated flight standards by flying through clouds
- LeBron James’ humble response when asked how much longer he’ll play in the NBA
- Jared Dudley says Anthony Davis has become a lot more ‘vocal’ and ‘demanding’ of his teammates
- Report: Lakers make official ruling on Anthony Davis for Monday’s game vs. Thunder
- Rockets rookie recalls flexing on LeBron James, who mentally tormented him on next 5 possessions
- Report: Talen Horton-Tucker could get ‘Tyler Johnson poison-pill contract’ in free agency
- Report: Anthony Davis ‘very likely’ to miss Monday’s game vs. Thunder due to Achilles injury
- LeBron James erupts on Twitter after Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV
- LeBron James has hilarious reaction to learning that Anthony Davis will star in Super Bowl commercial
Ray Allen reveals why he and Kobe Bryant ‘never’ trash-talked each other
-
- Updated: February 9, 2021
Over the course of two decades in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant created several rivalries with opposing players. One of those on-court rivalries was with one of the greatest shooters of all time in Ray Allen.
Although there seemed to be no love lost between these two NBA stars during their careers, Allen claims no trash-talk took place between them. Bryant was infamous for his trash-talking, but apparently it didn’t happen with Allen.
“Honestly, no,” Allen told Macklin Stern of CBS Sports. “Between me and Kobe, there wasn’t any trash-talking. There was a mutual respect. The trash-talking just never happened between us.”
This is a surprising admission to say the least. Allen and Bryant had countless on-court battles with both players entering the league at the same time through the 1996 NBA Draft, including two NBA Finals matchups in 2008 and 2010.
With Bryant passing away over a year ago now, a lot of stories have surfaced about the Lakers legend and the relationships he had with his peers.
Even though Bryant seemed to distance himself from opponents during his playing career, many have come forward like Allen that had nothing but respect for the five-time NBA champion.
Along with Allen, Bryant had heated battles with Shane Battier, Bruce Bowen and Raja Bell to name a few. There are bound to be more stars of the past that will share some stories about the late NBA superstar and the impact he had on their lives.