Rajon Rondo on Russell Westbrook: ‘I know he’s looking to destroy me…I’m looking to destroy him’

Los Angeles Lakers guards Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo have a long-standing rivalry, but they will be teammates for the first time in the 2021-22 season.

The Lakers’ goal is to win an NBA title in the 2021-22 season, but Rondo did share an interesting quote about his competitive nature with Westbrook.

Rajon Rondo on the competitive nature between him and Russell Westbrook: "I know he's looking to destroy me. Likewise, I'm looking to destroy him." — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) September 28, 2021

Westbrook and Rondo took some shots at each other last year when they faced off in a game between the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks.

Despite their rivalry, Rondo and Westbrook are two proven veterans that will almost certainly put the past behind them to help the Lakers win this season.

Rondo is making his return to Los Angeles after he was a part of the team that won the title in the 2019-20 season.

Last season, he averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers.

This year he will likely serve as a backup to Westbrook.

Last season for the Wizards, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and led the league with 11.7 assists per game.

The Lakers have the pieces to make a run this season, but Rondo and Westbrook will need to leave their egos at the door to make it happen.