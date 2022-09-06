R.J. Hampton wants to get revenge on LeBron James for chasedown block: ‘It pisses me off every time I see it’

As one of the best players in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James surely has a lot of opponents across the league who would love to get revenge on him in one way or another.

As it turns out, one of those players is Orlando Magic youngster R.J. Hampton. Hampton recently was a guest on the “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” podcast and revealed that he would dunk on James if he could choose any former or current NBA player to dunk on.

“It’s cliche, but LeBron,” he said. “I have a reason, though. I have a reason. It’s because when we were playing in L.A. and I think I got a steal on Russ (Russell Westbrook), and I’m dribbling the ball down. I think Austin Reaves is on my shoulder. I bump him off. … I’m right there at the rim, about to just lay this up and just get back on defense. “Crazy, Bron came from nowhere. I didn’t see him. No one said anything. It was just like he flew from the other side. I seen that clip so many times. … It pisses me off every time I see it. So, that’s why. And I’m mad because I didn’t dunk it. My dad is always like, ‘Why didn’t you dunk it?’ I was like, ‘I didn’t see him coming at all.'”

There’s no doubt that James embarrassed Hampton with the block. For the youngster, it was arguably his “welcome to the NBA” moment that so many players in the league talk about experiencing.

Of course, Hampton is very far from the only player that knows what it feels like to be the victim of a James chasedown block. In fact, James is the owner of what is considered by many to be the most iconic chasedown block of all time. It came when James was the main star of the Cleveland Cavaliers and his team’s season was on the line in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

He blocked Andre Iguodala, and his team went on to win the game, capping off arguably the most incredible Finals comeback in league history.

Though last season’s block clearly left a mark on Hampton, it lands nowhere close to the top of James’ most legendary rejections.

Hampton may want to get his revenge on the four-time MVP for the massive block, but he’ll probably have to wait in line behind many other NBA players who surely dream of getting the better of James just once.