Quavo discloses why he sends LeBron James unreleased Migos tracks for feedback

American rapper Quavo, who is a member of the popular rap group Migos, recently talked about how Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has a big impact on his music.

The rapper explained that he often sends James unreleased songs for feedback.

“I feel like it’s organic, and then if we just feeling the vibe, I know he need music just to, sometimes he need that unreleased music, ’cause he in the lab when nobody see it,” he said of James. “He in the lab when everybody thinking that he on vacation. … You just gotta get him geared up like that on some exclusive time.”

Quavo went on to explain that James often offers the group creative advice about the songs.

“Most definitely,” he said. “I think so. For sure. … He know the objective. He get the point, and I feel like, with music and sports, I feel like we need that fuel.”

The rapper also mentioned that James offered some key feedback on the band’s hit song “Straightenin.”

James clearly has a big cultural impact. He has relationships with a handful of key pop culture figures, which is one of the many ways he’s able to sustain his status as an American icon.

As much as James may enjoy helping Migos out, the 17-time All-Star is likely turning his focus to the 2021-22 season right now. James is hoping the lead the Lakers to another NBA title in the upcoming campaign after that team had a disappointing 2020-21 season.

Last year, James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. He remains one of the top players in the league, and he’ll look to make a statement with another strong season in the upcoming campaign.