Lakers News

Private message revealed that Austin Reaves sent Dalton Knecht before they knew they’d be teammates

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
4 Min Read
Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers players Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht were familiar with one another before the latter was even drafted by the organization in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Back in December of 2023, when Knecht was amid a shooting slump while playing college basketball at the University of Tennessee, Reaves shot him a direct message and gave him some words of encouragement. It certainly wasn’t the only time they communicated (and it’s unclear if it was the first), but this particular message is still something Knecht thinks about.

“DK, what’s good my man?” Reaves messaged Knecht. “Just wanted to reach out and say what’s up? … Make sure we stay tapped in man. I’ll be watching, and if you ever need anything let me know. I’m around.”

Reaves recently provided some information on the origin of his relationship with Knecht.

“I just randomly one day saw him going crazy doing what he did in college and obviously I was very impressed with the way he scores the ball,” Reaves said. “The way he willed his Tennessee team to a lot of wins was special and I like to show my respects when I really like guys that have a lot of talent, and he’s one of those guys. I would text him after games that I saw and congratulate him on the accolades that he was putting up. That’s really it.”

Knecht had maybe the best performance of any first-year player in the NBA so far this season in the Lakers’ NBA Cup victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. He scored 37 points, the most by any rookie in a single game since the start of the 2024-25 regular season, while shooting 12-of-16 from the field and 9-of-12 from 3-point range.

The 23-year-old’s showing against the Jazz marked his second consecutive standout scoring performance. Against the injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans a few days earlier, he finished with 27 points and buried five 3s.

Knecht has been perhaps the Lakers’ most reliable 3-point shooter to this point when factoring in the impressive combination of efficiency and volume with which he’s scoring the ball from deep. He’s shooting a blistering 46.4 percent from 3 on 4.9 attempts per contest.

The Lakers’ decision to draft Knecht with the No. 17 overall pick back in June has aged like fine wine after the former Tennessee standout got off to a rocky start to his maiden season in the NBA. Knecht has reached double digits in points in four of the last five games he’s played in for Los Angeles.

He will attempt to fill up the scoring column for the Lakers once again when the team plays the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night. Los Angeles can extend its current winning streak to seven games with a victory over the Magic, who are also riding a six-game winning streak at the moment.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials

Lakers News

Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal
Shaq says he’ll fight Dwight Howard under certain conditions
Lakers News
Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard
Shaquille O’Neal denies Dwight Howard’s request to fight due to cocky reason
Lakers News
Stephen Curry and LeBron James
Stephen Curry removes Kobe Bryant, adds LeBron James to his all-time starting 5
Lakers News
Ja Morant
Ja Morant pointed gun gesture at Anthony Davis during Lakers-Grizzlies game
Lakers News
Lost your password?