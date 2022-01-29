Philadelphia 76ers hand down severe punishment to fan that called Carmelo Anthony ‘boy’

On Thursday, during a contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, Carmelo Anthony was called “boy” in a racist context by a fan who subsequently got ejected.

Now, the fan in question has been handed a harsh punishment as a result.

#Sixers fan Mike Murphy has been banned indefinitely from all future 76ers’ games as well as future events at the Wells Fargo Center, according to a team source. The source confirmed an investigation over Murphy’s incident Thursday with Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 29, 2022

It was a rough night overall for the entire Lakers team, as they found out that LeBron James was unable to suit up due to soreness in his knee.

Without him, the team’s offense was stagnant and slow, and its defense wasn’t much better.

Anthony Davis, who had recently returned from a long absence due to a sprained MCL, was a definite bright spot with 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Anthony continued his inconsistent play this season with nine points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field and 1-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.

The Sixers, meanwhile, got 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists from Joel Embiid and 23 points from Tobias Harris.

Anthony has been a spark plug for L.A. whenever he has shot well. However, when he doesn’t shoot well, he is a liability due to his inability to play defense and pass the ball.

Nonetheless, he has become a fan favorite at Crypto.com Arena, as fans will often cheer noticeably whenever he enters the game for the Lakers.