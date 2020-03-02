Report: Dion Waiters Had ‘Impressive’ Workout With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers may be on the verge of adding another shooting threat to their talented roster.

According to a recent report, veteran shooting guard Dion Waiters impressed onlookers during a workout with the team.

Lakers have completed workout with free agent Dion Waiters and he had an impressive showing, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Next portion of Waiters' visit to the Lakers: Meeting with Frank Vogel, Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2020

Waiters began his 2019-20 season with the Miami Heat. A number of behavioral-related instances resulted in the team handing down three separate suspensions through the first several months of the season.

As a result, he has played in just three games this season. He recently found himself on the open market after being traded prior to last month’s deadline.

Despite clear behavioral concerns, Waiters could certainly offer a scoring threat for the Lakers. In the three games he has appeared in this season, he has averaged 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in just 14.0 minutes per game.

He has also shot a blistering 47.1 percent from beyond the arc in those appearances.

In his career, Waiters has averaged 13.2 points. 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

One interesting factor to note is that Waiters does have experience playing alongside Lakers star LeBron James.

The two suited up together for much of the first half of the season 2014-15 season before Waiters was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

If Waiters can prove to Lakers brass that he is ready to behave, it is possible that he could end up in the Purple and Gold.

However, it is also quite possible that the front office eventually decides not to mess with success by bringing in a potential locker room distraction.