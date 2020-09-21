Following Anthony Davis’ incredible game-winning shot at the buzzer against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar turned to his team’s bench and paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by shouting, “Kobe!”

On Monday, Bryant’s wife Vanessa took to Instagram and posted Davis hitting the game-winner against Denver. She was clearly touched by Davis’ tribute to her late husband.

The Lakers have yet to lose a game while playing in the Mamba jerseys made to pay tribute to the five-time NBA champion. Davis made it clear after the game that he never wants to lose while playing in the tribute jersey.

With Davis securing the win for the Lakers on Sunday, the storied franchise now has a 2-0 lead over the Nuggets with Game 3 set to be played on Tuesday. Los Angeles has dominated the series thus far with Denver having no answer for Davis.

Although the Lakers are off to a great start against the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic’s squad is as resilient as any team in the NBA bubble. Coming back down 3-1 in two consecutive playoff series will be something in the back of the mind of Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.

The Lakers may be the favorites to win it all, but Vogel won’t want his players getting content with a series lead. LeBron James and Davis will need to continue to play at a high level in order to end a historic playoff run for an inspired Nuggets squad.