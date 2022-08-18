Phil Handy on Kyrie Irving: ‘Offensively, probably the most skilled player to ever put on basketball shoes’

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy had some major praise for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

“He’s the most skilled player to ever put on basketball shoes” – Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy on Kyrie Irving 😳 pic.twitter.com/7kYivjBGjP — 🤴🏿⁶ (@JP3Visualz) August 17, 2022

That’s a major compliment to give. It’s hard to deny how impressive Irving’s game is. He is an effortless scorer, and he can beat defenses in a variety of ways.

It was recently reported that Lakers star LeBron James has been “adamant” that the team should trade for Irving this offseason.

Last season, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The seven-time All-Star ended up opting into his contract with the Nets for the 2022-23 season, but with Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the team, it’s possible the Nets will end up moving Irving at some point.

Irving’s scoring prowess has been on full display during his time with Brooklyn, as he’s averaged 27.1 points per game during his stint with the organization.

Irving won a title with the Cleveland Cavaliers and James back in 2016, and he hit one of the biggest shots in NBA Finals history in Game 7 that year to give Cleveland a late lead.

Some fans may not agree with Handy’s take, but Irving has arguably the best handles in the NBA and is an elite shooter from all areas on the floor. He would be a terrific addition for the Lakers if they were to work out a deal for him this offseason.