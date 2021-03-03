Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy took to social media on Wednesday to call out other teams for their celebrations of regular-season victories.

Lakers assistant Phil Handy on LA’s struggles: “You cannot overreact to losses at this time of year. Same advice goes for regular season teams celebrating like you won the Finals during a regular season game.” pic.twitter.com/tPVctnHz1W — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) March 3, 2021

Handy is no stranger to the playoffs, having appeared in six consecutive NBA Finals as an assistant. He joined the Lakers’ staff in 2019-20 following stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors.

The Lakers dropped their sixth game in the last 10 on Tuesday with a home loss to the surging Phoenix Suns, who moved into the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with the win.

The Suns secured their first victory at Staples Center since 2017 and have now won 15 of their last 18.

The Lakers will look to end the first half of the season on a high note with a road matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. They’ll be without LeBron James for the first time this season as he has been ruled out for rest purposes.