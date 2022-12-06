Paul Pierce shows fierce support of Anthony Davis in latest rant

As a Boston Celtics superstar, Paul Pierce was a fierce rival of the Los Angeles Lakers for a good chunk of his career, but he recently showed some support for a current Lakers superstar.

Pierce took to Twitter to show Anthony Davis some love for his dominant play of late.

This is the Version of Anthony Davis everyone was waiting to see . His ability says he’s capable of it ,but we all questioned his mentality. Yo AD ain’t no going back now blood 🤷🏾‍♂️. KG mentality rest of season , if so Lakers easily a playoff Team also hope u stay healthy — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) December 5, 2022

All I’m hearing is crickets 🦗 right now nobody got nothing to say about last night 🤔 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) December 5, 2022

#TruthisTruth Truth sound like hate when everyone hate The Truth — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) December 5, 2022

Davis had been criticized by many, including Lakers fans, for what they considered to be lackluster play, as well as his inability to stay healthy. However, over the last several games, he has been a monster.

In November he had four straight games with at least 30 points and 16 rebounds, and in the last two contests, he has risen into the stratosphere again. He had 44 points on Friday in L.A.’s big win over the Milwaukee Bucks, and on Sunday he exploded for 55 points and 17 rebounds.

On the season, he is averaging 28.6 points on 59.0 percent shooting and 12.8 rebounds per game, all of which are career-highs. It is no surprise that the Lakers have won eight of their last 10 games on the back of Davis’ dominance.

In addition to those numbers, his free-throw shooting, which has also been a target for critics, is up to 83.2 percent, and even his 3-point shooting accuracy has risen to 33.3 percent. Both those numbers are the highest they have been since L.A. won the NBA championship in the 2019-20 season.

In fact, co-superstar LeBron James said after Sunday’s game, a win over the Washington Wizards, that Davis is “playing like the MVP of this league.”

The Lakers are in the middle of a difficult six-game road trip in which every contest is against an Eastern Conference team. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, which will be another test for Davis, as he will go against rising star Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.