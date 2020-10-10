- Anthony Davis goes down with worrisome injury early in Game 5
Paul Pierce proceeds to give LeBron James ultimate compliment ahead of Game 5 vs. Miami Heat
- Updated: October 10, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers head into Game 5 of the NBA Finals with the opportunity to win it all and lift another championship banner in the rafters at Staples Center.
Ahead of the showdown with the Miami Heat on Friday night, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce made a bold claim about LeBron James, who he famously has been reluctant to praise publicly.
"No one player has impacted winning more than LeBron James in NBA history."
– Paul Pierce (not a typo)
(🎥 ESPN) pic.twitter.com/LWSPguiZor
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 10, 2020
“What more can you say about James doing it on his third team eventually going to get the MVP,” Pierce said. “I will say this, no one player has impacted winning more than LeBron James in NBA history.
“My hat’s off to him. and I said, if he wins this year’s championship, I put him right there right behind Mike (Michael Jordan).”
Pierce has been adamant about downplaying James’ legacy and impact, but this is a drastic change in opinion by the one-time NBA champion.
As for James’ legacy, the narrative will almost certainly change if he can lead a third NBA franchise to a title. The Lakers are on the cusp of winning the franchise’s 17th title, which would tie the Celtics for the most in the league’s history.