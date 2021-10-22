Paul Pierce flexes on ‘haters’ who claim Dwight Howard should have made top 75 list over him

The NBA recently revealed its list of the 75 greatest players in league history.

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce made the cut, but Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard did not.

Many NBA fans on Twitter feel that Howard should have gotten in over Pierce. Pierce disagrees, and he has been flexing on his “haters” on social media.

Yes my haters came to celebrate 😂😂😂with me https://t.co/hllDAWnJoa — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 22, 2021

Where would I be without u https://t.co/zQropXbciv — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 22, 2021

Many folks feel that the NBA’s list has some flaws, but it certainly seems like Pierce is happy that he was included.

The Hall of Famer accomplished a lot during his playing days. He earned 10 All-Star selections and won an NBA title. He finished his career with averages of 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Howard, meanwhile, is still active. He has eight All-Star selections and an NBA title under his belt. The veteran has career averages of 16.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Howard is looking to help the Lakers have a strong 2021-22 season. He totaled five points and six boards in the team’s opener.