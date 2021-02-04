Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley recently released a book titled “Inside the NBA Bubble,” in which he talked about the tension between his team and the Los Angeles Clippers.

One passage, in particular, talked about how Lakers players were annoyed that Clippers star Paul George felt he was on the same level as LeBron James and Anthony Davis, both of whom are true superstars.

George responded to Dudley’s comments in a seemingly tame way.

“God bless him. God bless you, Jared Dudley. I don’t know what it is. Dudes love throwing my name in stuff, but god bless you, Jared.” Paul George when asked about Jared Dudley’s comments about him. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/wkCrLvnxGq — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 4, 2021

A highly anticipated matchup between the two teams in the Western Conference Finals last year never materialized, as the Clippers choked away a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs.

George was a huge culprit, as he turned in a terrible performance in Game 7 of the series.

But the entire Clippers team was culpable for the blown series lead, as the squad gave up second-half leads in each of the final three games.

As expected, the Clippers have one of the league’s best records so far this season, although some question marks still linger over the team.