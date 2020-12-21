As the one-year anniversary of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s death quickly approaches, those that were close to him are surely looking back at some of his most memorable moments.

One such moment came exactly one year ago on Dec. 21, 2019. Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who also tragically passed in the deadly helicopter crash back in January, sat courtside at a game and talked basketball.

The elder Bryant’s former teammate, Pau Gasol, recently took to Twitter to share his reaction to seeing the video once again.

This year has been one of the most emotional years ever for members of the Lakers family. The deaths of the five-time champ and his daughter were beyond tragic.

Then, the Lakers made sure to honor their memories by winning an NBA title.

Still, no amount of winning will bring them back. The months that they have been gone will eventually give way to years.

For that reason, it is likely that footage of them together will only become more cherished. That’s true for people who knew them personally, such as Gasol.

It’s also true for Lakers fans, who miss the elder Bryant and his daughter every day.