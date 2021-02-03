Former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol is working his way towards an NBA comeback.

Gasol posted a video of himself working on his game on Wednesday, and the six-time All-Star seems to be in great shape.

Gasol last played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2018-19 season.

He signed with the Portland Trail Blazers prior to the 2019-20 campaign, but was unable to play due to injury.

Gasol was waived by the Blazers in November of 2019 and has not played in the NBA since.

With the Lakers competing for a title once again this season, it is possible that they could bring back Gasol for some depth at the end of their roster. It would also reunite Gasol with his brother Marc.

The elder Gasol is a two-time NBA champion and has career averages of 17.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.