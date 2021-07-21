Pau Gasol pays legendary tribute to Kobe Bryant after Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2021 championship

The Milwaukee Bucks, led by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, earned the 2021 title on Tuesday night.

Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol paid tribute to the late great Kobe Bryant’s mission for Antetokounmpo after the Bucks won it all.

Antetokounmpo, 26, has been imposing his will on the NBA for the last few years.

The international standout won back-to-back MVPs in 2019 and 2020. Furthermore, he won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2020.

Yet, Antetokounmpo acquired the largest accolade of his career by attaining a championship trophy on Tuesday. The Bucks topped the Phoenix Suns in six games in the 2021 NBA Finals.

The veteran stamped the series with an iconic performance. Antetokounmpo put up 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in the Bucks’ clinching 105-98 Game 6 victory.

Bryant passed away in January 2020 in a tragic helicopter accident.

The Lakers legend was adored by the NBA community. Bryant and Gasol led the Lakers to back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.