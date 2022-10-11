Patrick Beverley sneak disses Draymond Green: ‘I’m not out here punching people’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley took a shot at Golden State Warriors guard Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole.

Beverley, who was asked about the “new media” in the NBA, distanced himself from being lumped in with Green.

“I don’t know,” Beverley said. “I’m not out here punching people.”

Beverley also believes that Green and Poole should have never come to blows in their argument, saying that what Green did is a “line you don’t cross.”

Green has taken a lot of criticism for his actions and rightfully so.

A video was leaked from the Golden State Warriors practice that showed Green landing a punch on Poole after the guard shoved the veteran forward away from him during an argument.

Draymond’s punch on Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/lsvlCUwZcC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 7, 2022

Green is taking some time away from the team following the incident, and he could face some internal discipline as well. Warriors general manager Bob Myers spoke about the incident and how the team is proceeding with Green.

“These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don’t condone it, but it happens,” Myers said. “Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. … As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally.”

Beverley is the latest NBA player to weigh in on the incident, and he clearly feels pretty strongly about what Green did. Beverley is known to be a physical player in his own right, but it appears punching a teammate is out of bounds to him.

The Lakers acquired Beverley in a deal this offseason with the Utah Jazz. The veteran guard should help the team improve defensively, and he gives the Lakers yet another ball-handler on the roster.

Last season for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Beverley averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers and Beverley will compete with Green and the Warriors in the Western Conference this season. Green and Beverley have a relationship, as the Lakers guard talked about the Defensive Player of the Year award recently on Green’s podcast.

It will be interesting to see if Beverley’s comments are responded to by Green in any way in the coming weeks.