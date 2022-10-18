Patrick Beverley on Russell Westbrook: ‘He’s not going to come off the bench…we all know that’

There’s been tons of speculation regarding whether or not Russell Westbrook will have a starting role for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham removed Westbrook from the starting lineup for L.A.’s final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings in an effort to see what the nine-time All-Star could do as the leader of the second unit.

Westbrook was only able to play a total of five minutes in the contest before exiting with a hamstring injury, and he’s currently listed as probable for Tuesday’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors.

It’s unknown whether or not Ham will bring Westbrook off the bench for the game against the Warriors.

Lakers guard Patrick Beverley seems to think that the former league MVP will be in the team’s starting lineup. He said as much during an episode of his podcast.

“He’s not going to come off the bench. We all know that.” Pat Bev on Russ pic.twitter.com/AJLX8WfYFj — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) October 18, 2022

As a Lakers player, Beverley might have some insight into what Ham is thinking. Beverley also could end up starting in place of Westbrook for the season opener and beyond.

That would offer the Lakers’ starting unit something new. Beverley is fantastic on defense and offers some solid 3-point shooting as well, two things the Lakers need desperately. Those are also two areas where Westbrook struggled mightily in last season, his first with the franchise.

Los Angeles is hoping to move on from its disastrous 2021-22 season and start the new campaign off on the right foot. It made lots of changes to its roster over the offseason, making it a point to get younger.

Things didn’t look that great during the preseason, as the Lakers compiled a poor record of 1-5. They lost twice to the Sacramento Kings, a team that isn’t expected to make that much noise in the upcoming campaign.

Much of the team’s success this season will hinge on whether or not Anthony Davis and LeBron James can stay healthy. If they deal with injuries once again and miss lots of time, L.A. might have to endure another rough season.