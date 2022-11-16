Patrick Beverley details locking up Kevin Durant: ‘He didn’t want to dribble the ball against me’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley detailed how he defended Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant in the Lakers’ win over the Nets earlier this season.

Beverley claimed that Durant didn’t want to put the ball on the floor against him in the game.

“He didn’t want to dribble the ball against me,” Beverley said. “He was bringing the ball up. I’d pick him up, he’d get off it. You know what I’m saying? “That’s the thing people don’t understand when it comes to basketball.”

Beverley wanted Durant to test his handle against him, because he was “locked and loaded” to handle whatever Durant threw his way.

“I’m ready for you,” Beverley said. “I’m picking you up at full court. I’m picking you up at half. Don’t pass, don’t get off of it, let’s f—— go.”

The Lakers are just 3-10 on the season, but their win over the Nets was certainly an important one, especially since LeBron James was unable to play in the game due to an injury.

Durant still played well in the game, scoring 31 points on 8-of-16 shooting while adding nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks for the Nets. He’s one of the best offensive players in NBA history, so slowing him down in any capacity is a tough task.

Beverley, who finished the game with two points, five assists and four rebounds, prides himself on being one of the best defenders in the NBA. He’s made three All-Defensive teams in his NBA career.

The Lakers acquired Beverley this past offseason to help bring a veteran presence and defensive-minded approach to the roster. Unfortunately, Beverley has struggled mightily on offense this season compared to last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the 2022-23 season, Beverley is averaging just 4.6 points per game while shooting 27.8 percent from the field. Last season, he averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Even with the drop off in his game offensively, Beverley is still a valuable player for the Lakers because of his defense. If he keeps taking on challenges, such as guarding Durant, it should help the Lakers handle some of the game’s best players this season.

Los Angeles is looking to get back on track and in the win column when the team takes on the Detroit Pistons on Friday. The Lakers have dug a bit of a hole early in the season, but they can turn things around with a ton of games still left to play.