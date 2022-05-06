Patrick Beverley claims the Timberwolves ‘ended basketball’ in Los Angeles

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley recently made a bold claim that the Timberwolves “ended basketball” in Los Angeles.

Beverley called out both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers in a tweet, even though the Timberwolves were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Beverley, who played for the Clippers earlier in his career, seems to love stirring the pot when it comes to Los Angeles basketball fans.

The Timberwolves beat the Clippers in the league’s play-in tournament this season, and it led to the Clippers eventually missing the playoffs altogether. As for the Lakers, the team failed to make the playoffs in the 2021-22 season after finishing with the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference.

Even though Beverley claims that the Timberwolves “ended” Los Angeles basketball, it is far from the truth.

The Lakers struggled in the 2021-22 campaign, but injuries to superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were major factors. When the two players are both healthy, the Lakers have proven to be a force.

As for the Clippers, the team played the majority of the 2021-22 season without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. While George was in action for the team’s first play-in game against Minnesota, he was ruled out of the second play-in game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Beverley and the Timberwolves lost in the first round of the playoffs in six games.

Instead of worrying about the Los Angeles teams, Beverley should probably be focused on how he and the Timberwolves can get back to the playoffs and have more success in the 2022-23 season.