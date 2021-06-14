Report: Orlando Magic request to interview Lakers assistant coach for vacant head coaching position

The Orlando Magic reportedly have requested to interview Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd for their open head coaching position.

Scoop: The Orlando Magic have requested to interview Jason Kidd for their vacant head coaching gig and the Lakers granted permission, sources told FOX Sports. Kidd, an assistant coach for the Lakers, will interview with the Magic this week. — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) June 14, 2021

The Magic parted ways with head coach Steve Clifford following the 2020-21 regular season.

Orlando is entering a rebuilding phase after it traded Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline during the season.

Kidd has been an assistant for the Lakers for the past two seasons. He was a part of the team that won the title in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble and is a highly respected assistant.

In his coaching career, Kidd served as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks.

He has a career record of 183-190. He led both franchises to the playoffs and won one playoff series with the Nets in the 2013-14 season.

The Magic finished the 2020-21 season with a 21-51 record which was 14th in the Eastern Conference.