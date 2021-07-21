- Oddsmakers release surprising title odds for Lakers next season
Oddsmakers release surprising title odds for Lakers next season
- Updated: July 21, 2021
Even after a very disappointing first-round playoff exit this year, the Los Angeles Lakers are still one of the frontrunners for next year’s NBA championship.
According to oddsmakers, the team has the second-highest chance of winning it all in 2022.
The 2021-2022 NBA champion odds at @BovadaOfficial. pic.twitter.com/H7I0aE9u0T
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 21, 2021
In the minds of many, the Purple and Gold were the favorites to win this season’s NBA title. However, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were sidelined for many weeks due to significant injuries.
The dagger to L.A.’s title hopes was a groin strain Davis suffered in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Phoenix Suns. As a result, the Lakers blew a 2-1 series lead and were sent home early.
The team will have some work to do to its roster to make good on its high odds.
Starting point guard Dennis Schroder, reserve guards Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker and big man Andre Drummond will all be free agents. Losing all or most of them would be a significant blow to the Lakers’ chances next season.
Meanwhile, there are rumors that L.A. may end up making a big move, such as trading for perennial All-Star and Los Angeles-area native Russell Westbrook, to fortify its title hopes for next season.