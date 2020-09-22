Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic is not concerned about Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard in the Western Conference Finals.

While the big man acknowledged that Howard is great in his role, he is more focused on the entirety of the Lakers than just one player.

“He’s a big guy, he knows his role, he’s doing it really well. But it’s not just me against him, it’s Nuggets against Lakers,” Jokic said. “To be honest, I don’t think about it. Whoever is over there, I’m going to try to beat him, try to win the game. It is what it is. Again, I say it’s not just me against them, it’s Nuggets against Lakers.”

Howard mocked Jokic during Game 2 of the series when the big man was matched up with Lakers superstar Anthony Davis.

Davis, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer in Game 2, finished with 31 points in the contest.

Jokic was fantastic himself, as he helped the Nuggets get back in the game and scored a team-high 30 points in Game 2.

The Lakers and Nuggets will square off in a pivotal Game 3 tonight from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.