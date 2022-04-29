Nike releases launch details for epic Kobe Bryant shoe honoring him and Gianna

Nike has released launch details surrounding its shoe that will honor Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

“The Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet 16’ honors the legacy that Kobe and Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant built. One that propelled all generations to continue their quest to be better, for themselves and for the game that unites us all,” Nike stated.

The elder Bryant and his daughter tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in January of 2020.

Nike will be giving exclusive access to some of its most dedicated members and elder Bryant fans for the release of the shoe. Nike does caution that being granted exclusive access doesn’t mean people will have guaranteed availability of the shoe in their preferred size.

Members who receive exclusive access for the Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet 16’ will be awarded it on May 1 in honor of the younger Bryant’s birthday, according to Nike.

Fans in the greater Los Angeles area will have a chance to reserve and pick up a pair of the shoe using SNKRS Pass.

“Utilizing the ‘Draw-like’ style that is common for many SNKRS launches, Members will have an extended window of time to request a SNKRS Pass reservation,” Nike stated. “Once the window closes, winners will be chosen at random, and you will then be notified of your results. The window to request a reservation will be open at a random time on April 29, with winning Members having the ability to pick up their pair on May 1.”

It’s a great opportunity for fans that loved and appreciated the elder Bryant during his playing career, especially since profits from the sale of the shoe will be donated to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The elder Bryant is one of the great players in Lakers and NBA history, as he is a five-time champion and 18-time All-Star.

During his playing career, the Lakers legend averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from beyond the arc. It’s heartwarming to see he and his daughter’s legacy living on in the Nike family.