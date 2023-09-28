Nick Young takes personal shot at Marcus Spears as he scolds ESPN

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young seemingly took a personal shot at ESPN’s Marcus Spears on social media on Wednesday.

Spears, whose nickname is “Swagu,” somehow caught the attention of Young, whose nickname is “Swaggy P.”

Young took to X and expressed displeasure with the nickname situation.

Aye @espn stop copying my name pls it’s only one swaggy pls stop with this swagu bs his suits barley fit — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) September 27, 2023

Nah it ain’t shots Ion know him. He don’t know me. https://t.co/QotwWqX2W5 — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) September 27, 2023

Spears, 40, spent nine seasons in the NFL and played for two teams, the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens.

During his time in the NFL, he totaled 10 sacks, 236 combined tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits. The 2013 campaign was his last season in the league.

Spears started doing work for ESPN in 2014 and is now a key contributor at the media outlet.

Young, on the other hand, spent 12 seasons in the NBA, with his last action coming in the 2018-19 season. The 38-year-old won a title in 2018 with the Golden State Warriors.

His stint with the Lakers lasted four seasons, during which he averaged 13.1 points per game on 40.5 percent shooting from the field and 37.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc. In his last season with the team (the 2016-17 campaign), he started in all 60 of his regular season appearances.

As many know, Young’s time with the Lakers is partly remembered for an off-court matter in which D’Angelo Russell recorded him saying that he cheated on his then-fiancée Iggy Azalea. Azalea broke off her engagement to Young after the video surfaced.

Russell, of course, is back with the Lakers these days as he looks to help the team challenge for another NBA title.

Young and Spears evidently don’t have any sort of relationship, but that didn’t stop the former NBA player from seemingly taking a shot at the former NFL defender.

This certainly isn’t the first time Young has made news for a controversial statement. He has made headlines in recent years for his takes on all sorts of topics, often related to the NBA.

The situation involving Young and Spears may simply blow over, but the former NBA journeyman is making it clear that he’s going to continue finding ways to stay relevant online even if his time in the league is over.