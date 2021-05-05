- Nick Young says he’s down to get in the ring and fight former NFL player Chad Johnson
- Anthony Davis on Aaron Rodgers’ situation in Green Bay: ‘If anybody understands, you know I understand’
- Anthony Davis reveals the toughest player to guard in the NBA
- Report: Trail Blazers could be eyeing Lakers assistant Jason Kidd to replace Terry Stotts
- Report: LeBron James ‘probably can’t’ get ankle healthy until offseason, will have to play with discomfort in playoffs
- Jay Williams destroys LeBron James for saying he’ll never get back to 100 percent in his career
- Report: LeBron James could miss a lot more time, has been trouble making hard cuts and exploding
- Drake’s son can’t believe his eyes while watching LeBron James highlights: ‘Oh my God’
- Report: LeBron James to miss crucial back-to-back games against playoff teams
- Nikola Jokic heaps enormous praise on Marc Gasol after Lakers defeat Nuggets
Nick Young says he’s down to get in the ring and fight former NFL player Chad Johnson
-
- Updated: May 5, 2021
Former NFL star Chad Johnson is set to be on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. versus Logan Paul fight.
Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler, does not have an opponent, but former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young is interested in being Johnson’s opponent.
Aye @ochocinco if you dnt have nobody fight I’m right here big bro .. I’ll get in the ring with you … NBA vs NFL lol
— Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) May 5, 2021
Young, 35, last played in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets during the 2018-19 season.
While Young and Johnson wouldn’t be the main event, the two players were very entertaining during their professional careers and could make for an interesting fight.
Young wouldn’t be the first NBA player to get in the boxing ring, as Nate Robinson lost a fight to Jake Paul last November.
An NBA player versus an NFL player would certainly draw a lot of attention from fans, but it is unclear if either Johnson or Young truly has the boxing skill for a legitimate fight.