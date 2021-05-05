Former NFL star Chad Johnson is set to be on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. versus Logan Paul fight.

Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler, does not have an opponent, but former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young is interested in being Johnson’s opponent.

Aye @ochocinco if you dnt have nobody fight I’m right here big bro .. I’ll get in the ring with you … NBA vs NFL lol — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) May 5, 2021

Young, 35, last played in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets during the 2018-19 season.

While Young and Johnson wouldn’t be the main event, the two players were very entertaining during their professional careers and could make for an interesting fight.

Young wouldn’t be the first NBA player to get in the boxing ring, as Nate Robinson lost a fight to Jake Paul last November.

An NBA player versus an NFL player would certainly draw a lot of attention from fans, but it is unclear if either Johnson or Young truly has the boxing skill for a legitimate fight.