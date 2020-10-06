Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young said that D’Angelo Russell was his most annoying teammate of all time.

"Most annoying teammate? Probably D'Angelo Russell." 💀@NickSwagyPYoung plays too much. 😂 He went off on the pod. EPISODE: https://t.co/sE0LyWrdTO pic.twitter.com/8IvIjDgbmW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 6, 2020

Young and Russell played together after the latter was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Russell infamously snitched on Young for cheating on singer Iggy Azalea which led to the couple breaking up.

It caused a huge riff in the Lakers locker room and Russell was eventually dealt to the Brooklyn Nets.

Russell has flourished since leaving the Lakers, making an All-Star team and eventually signing a max contract.

He was traded by the Golden State Warriors to the Minnesota Timberwolves this season.

As for Young, he has been out of the league since the 2018-19 season. He appeared in four games for the Denver Nuggets that year before going unsigned this season.