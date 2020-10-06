   Nick Young opens up on why D'Angelo Russell was his most annoying teammate of all time - Lakers Daily
Nick Young opens up on why D'Angelo Russell was his most annoying teammate of all time

D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young said that D’Angelo Russell was his most annoying teammate of all time.

Young and Russell played together after the latter was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Russell infamously snitched on Young for cheating on singer Iggy Azalea which led to the couple breaking up.

It caused a huge riff in the Lakers locker room and Russell was eventually dealt to the Brooklyn Nets.

Russell has flourished since leaving the Lakers, making an All-Star team and eventually signing a max contract.

He was traded by the Golden State Warriors to the Minnesota Timberwolves this season.

As for Young, he has been out of the league since the 2018-19 season. He appeared in four games for the Denver Nuggets that year before going unsigned this season.