Nick Young fires back at haters for saying he got knocked out: ‘I was whooping that boy a-s’

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young fired back at haters who said he got knocked out in his boxing match against TikTok star Malcolm Minikon.

Y’all crazy Sayin I got knock out…. I was whooping that boy ass — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) September 12, 2022

Young, who was making his boxing debut, was pushed through the ropes by Minikon, which ended the exhibition fight in the fourth round. The bout was scheduled to go five rounds.

Nick Young’s fight was stopped after his opponent pushed him through the ropes and he hit his head. #McBroomGib pic.twitter.com/9TXD1wpGAB — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 11, 2022

Despite the fight ending unexpectedly, Young clearly believes that he was winning prior to falling through the ropes. He even accused Minikon of an illegal headbutt that caused the incident.

“I felt good, I hit him a lot, I felt I came and did what I had to do,” Young said. “He hit me with a cheap shot and that’s what you’ve got to do when you’re losing. I don’t want him getting a headbutt at the end and thinking he won off a headbutt, I don’t know how you can think he won.”

Minikon denied that he illegally hit Young following the match. Young was originally supposed to fight rapper Blueface, but the rapper failed to secure a boxing license. That forced Minikon into the fight with just two days notice.

“I had two days to prepare, I definitely would have given a better show if I had more time to prepare but it’s whatever,” Minikon said.

Young, 37, last played in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets during the 2018-19 season. He still appeared to be in great shape during his exhibition match.

While Young was unable to officially be declared the winner due to the circumstances that ended the fight, he doesn’t appear to be enjoying the hate on social media.

During his NBA career, Young showed flashes of being a terrific scorer, and he could get hot at a moment’s notice. He finished his career averaging 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

It will be interesting to see if Young tries to get back in the boxing ring anytime soon.