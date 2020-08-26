Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright recently heaped praise on Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Wright claimed that the only way to beat James in the playoffs is to have four Hall of Famers on the opposing team.

"It's been a decade. If you want to beat 'Playoff LeBron' you better have 4 Hall of Famers on your team." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/jOzNq0iUVG — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 25, 2020

“It’s been a decade America,” Wright said. “If you want to beat Playoff LeBron, you better have four Hall of Famers on your team. That’s the barrier for entry.”

Wright has always been a big supporter of James. Right now, the 16-time All-Star has the Lakers one win away from advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

“You’ve got to have three no-doubt Hall of Famers and probably four,” Wright said. “That’s been the rule in this league ever since the terrible finals against the Mavs (Dallas Mavericks).”

Even though the Lakers missed the playoffs last season, James is determined to bring a championship to Los Angeles.

He has led the Lakers to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and his 30-point performance against the Blazers in Game 4 propelled the Lakers to a 135-115 victory.

While there may not be a team with four consensus Hall of Famers in the NBA playoffs right now, James will have his work cut out for him.

He and the Lakers are focused on taking home Game 5 against Portland on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST.