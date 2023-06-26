Nick Wright says Lakers Big 3 is better than Suns Big 3

The Phoenix Suns now have one of the league’s best Big 3s after completing a trade with the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal. Beal will now play alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on the Suns.

While many believe that Big 3 is the best in the league, television personality Nick Wright isn’t convinced. He recently ranked the Los Angeles Lakers’ trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves ahead of Phoenix’s star trio.

.@getnickwright's Top 5 Trios (if Dame is traded to Miami):

1. Nuggets: Jokić, Murray, Gordon

2. Heat: Jimmy, Dame, Bam

3. Bucks: Giannis, Jrue, Middleton

4. Lakers: LeBron, AD, Reaves

5. Suns: Booker, KD, Beal Agree? pic.twitter.com/1WxkkFIWeR — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 26, 2023

The Lakers are coming off a season in which they made it all the way to the Western Conference after starting the regular season 2-10. At that point, not many believed they would even make the playoffs. Despite injuries to James and Davis that left the two of them out for significant periods of time, Los Angeles was able to claw its way into the postseason.

It took care of business in the play-in tournament before defeating the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in the playoffs. The Denver Nuggets proved to be too much for the Lakers, with the series ending in a four-game sweep.

Phoenix was also unable to get past Denver in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, falling to the eventual NBA champion in the second round in six games.

The Suns weren’t thought to be prime contenders for Beal this offseason, but they eventually were able to pull off a huge trade for the high-scoring guard. Phoenix had to part ways with Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, four first-round pick swaps and six second-round picks to acquire Beal.

They’re swinging big in an effort to win their first NBA title. It’ll be interesting to see how the team works under new head coach Frank Vogel, who is replacing Monty Williams.

Interestingly enough, Vogel’s last coaching job came with the Lakers during the 2021-22 season. He was fired shortly after that regular season in which the Lakers went 33-49 and didn’t qualify for the postseason.

Both of the trios are undoubtedly very talented, but it’s possible that L.A.’s isn’t together next season. That’s because Reaves is an impending restricted free agent, though signs do point to him remaining with the team.

Wright and the rest of the NBA world will surely be paying close attention whenever the Lakers and Suns face off against one another next season.