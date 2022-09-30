Nick Wright blasts Brett Favre for funneling money through his charity, creates hypothetical comparison with LeBron James

Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright blasted former NFL quarterback Brett Favre for his role in a welfare scandal.

Favre reportedly funneled more than $130,000 between 2018 and 2020 from his charity Favre 4 Hope to during the time a new volleyball center was being financed at the University of Southern Mississippi. In addition to that, The Athletic reported that Favre received $1.1 million for speeches that he did not make.

Wright took a shot at Favre, and he tried to use a hypothetical situation involving Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to show the magnitude of the situation.

“Imagine it was LeBron James,” Wright said. “Now imagine it was anyone other than Brett Favre. And it was anyone other than the poorest people in the country, poor folks in Mississippi getting screwed here. “Can you fathom if the story was LeBron James and Gavin Newsom took money from the cops for LeBron to give fake speeches and to build new pickleball facilities because that’s his new thing?”

Essentially, Wright is trying to explain the magnitude of Favre’s actions by comparing him to the Lakers star, who is one of the most famous athletes of his generation. Favre had a very similar influence during his playing career and still does to this day.

“No, I mean, I feel like it would be something that would be constantly in the headlines,” Wright said. “And not a few intrepid journalists continuing to, you know, follow up on.”

Obviously, James never did the things in Wright’s hypothetical scenario, but it does show how irresponsible and unfair Favre’s actions were.

Unlike Favre, James has done amazing things for his community, including the establishment of his I Promise School to help at-risk children and give them an education.

The Lakers star is not only one of the best players in the NBA on the court, but he has shown he is committed to helping others off the court as well.

Wright’s comments on Favre are just one way to raise the awareness of his actions and hopefully will help lead to the former quarterback owning up to his transgressions.