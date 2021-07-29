Nick Kyrgios boldly states LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan: ‘Not even a debate’

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios weighed on the debate on who the greatest basketball player ever is between LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

“LeBron’s better than Jordan,” Kyrgios said. “Not even a debate.”

It’s a bold claim in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers star, but Kyrgios certainly has an argument.

James is a four-time NBA champion and had a stretch where he went to eight consecutive NBA Finals in his career.

He has won titles with three different franchises (the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers) and still appears to be on top of his game after 18 years in the league.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion in the debate, and Jordan, a six-time champion, certainly deserves his respect as well.

Kyrgios may not think it is a debate, but the argument between fans about the two players seems to have gone on for more than a decade.

James will look to cement his status among the greats next season by leading the Lakers to another NBA title.