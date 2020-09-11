LeBron James’ new shoe, the Nike LeBron 18, is scheduled to release next month.

“James’ inaugural Nike LeBron 18 is scheduled to launch just days before a potential Game 7 for the NBA Finals (October 13th),” Sneaker News’ Jovani Hernandez wrote. “Currently listed on select retailers’ release calendars for an October 9th drop, the ‘Black/White/Multi-Color’ pair may be the recently-leaked ‘James Gang’ iteration of the 35-year-old’s 18th signature sneaker with the Swoosh. In any case, the silhouette is set to deliver Nike Basketball’s latest innovation, which includes tweaked knit uppers, forefoot Zoom Air cushioning, and Max Air units. Furthermore, as gathered from pairs worn by James out and about in the NBA bubble, tongues feature visible Airbags; a molded heel splits the model, serving as its ‘power’-oriented component.”

The timing of James’ new shoe release couldn’t be more perfect. It is quite possible it could come out while he is playing in the NBA Finals or has already wrapped up a title.

The 16-time All-Star also may have a special pair released prior to the Oct. 9 date.

“Depending on the trajectory of the NBA Playoffs, a special edition of the LeBron 18 may precede the pair set to arrive on October 9th,” Hernandez wrote.

Currently, James and the Lakers are up 3-1 in their second-round series against the Houston Rockets.

James is on a quest to win his fourth NBA title in his illustrious career.