The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report (L2M) from the Los Angeles Lakers’ 115-113 loss on Monday to the Golden State Warriors, with the league confirming the travel call against LeBron James was correct but admitting a separate travel call was missed on Draymond Green in the game’s final minutes.

mind boggling that the refs would see the clear LeBron travel, and then miss the even clearer Draymond travel. pic.twitter.com/M6gzX2DM4F — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) January 19, 2021

The missed call happened with 1:42 remaining in the 4th quarter in a game the Lakers would end up losing by two points.

James told reporters in his postgame interview that he’d like to see more consistency from officials for these types of calls.

LeBron on frustration w/ traveling calls (question by @billoram): "It's so funny because the very next play Draymond gets into the lane & slides his foot & it's not called & the same official called me for the travel is right there on the play & told me he didn't travel…" pic.twitter.com/7kf45F6Rav — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 19, 2021

Thanks to a second-half comeback and clutch shooting from Stephen Curry, the Lakers blew a 16-point halftime lead and snapped their five-game winning streak.

The Lakers still sit atop the Western Conference at 11-4 and hope to rebound Thursday as they travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks and two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.