NBA’s Last Two Minute Report shows huge blunder refs made against Lakers at end of Warriors game

The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report (L2M) from the Los Angeles Lakers’ 115-113 loss on Monday to the Golden State Warriors, with the league confirming the travel call against LeBron James was correct but admitting a separate travel call was missed on Draymond Green in the game’s final minutes.

The missed call happened with 1:42 remaining in the 4th quarter in a game the Lakers would end up losing by two points.

James told reporters in his postgame interview that he’d like to see more consistency from officials for these types of calls.

Thanks to a second-half comeback and clutch shooting from Stephen Curry, the Lakers blew a 16-point halftime lead and snapped their five-game winning streak.

The Lakers still sit atop the Western Conference at 11-4 and hope to rebound Thursday as they travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks and two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.