Lakers News

NBA world explodes after LeBron James performance vs. Clippers

Zach Stevens
Zach Stevens
3 Min Read
LeBron James Lakers
Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Even in his 21st NBA season and at age 38, LeBron James is still a force to be reckoned with.

He led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-125 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in overtime on Wednesday with 35 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two blocked shots, and social media was in awe of his dominant outing.

The Lakers had gone more than three years without a victory versus the Clippers, and they started out this contest in the type of manner that suggested they were about to go down in a blowout loss. They trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half, and they weren’t able to mount much, if any, resistance defensively, as the Clippers were able to get just about whatever they wanted.

But that deficit started to diminish in the third quarter as the Lakers finally clicked defensively. Stops and defensive rebounds started coming in bunches, and they managed to take an 87-85 lead at the end of the fourth quarter. After the Lakers led by eight inside of two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Clippers responded to force overtime, adding extra intrigue to this contest.

But James didn’t slow down in the extra period, and Austin Reaves perked up late on both ends of the floor to help ensure victory. Even though James was the man on the night, he still gave Reaves lots of love right after the game ended.

In all, James shot 13-of-19 from the field and 4-of-8 on 3-pointers, and despite playing 42 minutes, he didn’t falter down the stretch from fatigue. His minutes and workload have been a storyline this season, but it is starting to look like the team will play him as many minutes as needed in crunch time in order to win.

In particular, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has arguably played his best ball late in games to start the season, which is a very good sign for the Lakers. He may not win the MVP award this season, but on any given night, he can still be the best player on the court when he needs to be.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Zach Stevens
Zach has always had a profound love and respect for the Lakers that has inspired him to write about the franchise. He has a great deal of admiration for LeBron James, and his overall knowledge about the NBA has made him a solid addition to the Lakers Daily staff.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James Lakers
Jayson Tatum in awe of Lakers superstar LeBron James after monster performance vs. Clippers
Lakers News
Russell Westbrook Clippers
Clippers’ Russell Westbrook drops truth bomb on Lakers tenure ahead of Wednesday night matchup
Lakers News
Rui Hachimura
Lakers forward Rui Hachimura’s injury status takes worrisome turn with latest update
Lakers News
Gabe Vincent Lakers
Lakers injury report takes turn for worse ahead of matchup vs. Clippers
Lakers News
Lost your password?