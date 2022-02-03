NBA unveils incredible new design of Kobe Bryant Trophy that will be given to 2022 All-Star Game MVP

The NBA is still looking for ways to continue to honor late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and it appears that one new way to honor his memory will be the NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy.

The trophy is not only named after him, but it was also specifically redesigned to act as an homage to the L.A. icon.

The 18 stars around the bottom base of The Kobe Bryant Trophy represent Kobe’s 18 All-Star selections. Additional levels feature stars highlighting his #24 jersey number, #10 Team USA number, 5 championship rings and league MVP award. https://t.co/ejGUNXXaiR — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 3, 2022

Without a doubt, many of the young players who will ultimately suit up for the All-Star Game later this month will want to win the award. After all, Bryant remains a hero and inspiration to some of the most talented players in the game today.

The trophy being named after Bryant and being used as a way to honor his memory makes perfect sense. Bryant was named All-Star Game MVP on four different occasions, which is tied for the most in NBA history. In a game where some stars exert very little energy and simply play to have fun, Bryant clearly gave it everything he had when he took the All-Star Game court.

Overall, Bryant was named an All-Star 18 times in his storied career. While that is a fantastic metric to use when trying to understand how popular and talented he was, the only metric Bryant would likely use when discussing his legacy is the number of rings he won.

With the Lakers, Bryant won five NBA championships. He helped harbor in a golden age for the storied franchise and will undoubtedly go down as one of the most beloved Lakers players of all time.