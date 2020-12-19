   NBA scout strongly indicates Talen Horton-Tucker could win Most Improved Player award - Lakers Daily
The Los Angeles Lakers may have a budding star in second-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker.

In fact, an NBA scout recently advocated for people to put money on Horton-Tucker winning the league’s Most Improved Player award.

The sentiment is an incredible sign of the confidence that those within the league’s ranks have in Horton-Tucker’s ascension. However, it’s hard to argue against his potential after seeing him ball out in the preseason.

In the Lakers’ four preseason games, Horton-Tucker averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. While his usage and production will surely take a dip once the regular season gets started, there’s little doubt that the Lakers have a special young player on their hands.

Whether or not he enjoys enough of a coming out party this season to be in the running for the prestigious award remains to be seen.