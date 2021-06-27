NBA scout slams Dennis Schroder: ‘I question his leadership and shooting’

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder has been on the receiving end of criticisms in the past weeks after the team was eliminated early from the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

An NBA scout, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, has questioned Schroder’s capability of being a No. 1 point guard.

“I like Schroder, but don’t like him running the team as No. 1 point guard,” an NBA scout said. “I question his leadership and shooting.”

The Lakers acquired Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2020 offseason, giving up Danny Green and the draft rights to Jaden McDaniels in the deal. They were hoping that the 6-foot-3 guard could complement stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Schroder did put up solid numbers in his first season in Los Angeles. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. However, he was inefficient from the floor, shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from the 3-point line.

The 27-year-old failed to sustain his production in the postseason as he posted just 14.3 points and 2.8 assists per contest against the Phoenix Suns.

He will be a free agent at the end of the season. But he has said that he hopes to return to the Lakers.