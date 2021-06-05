NBA rookies come to LeBron James’ defense against those that ‘slander’ him and are happy to see him fail

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton came to the defense of LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs.

I don’t get the LeBron slander… man is in his 18th season , nobody talked down on Kobe, Shaq , Dirk, Tim Duncan when they were in their 18th season 🤷🏽‍♂️ — RJ (@RjHampton14) June 5, 2021

James, 36, had an injury-riddled campaign this season as the Lakers were unable to recover and defend their title.

Los Angeles was knocked out by the No. 2-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, but it’s hard to put all the blame on James.

Anthony Davis was also injured this season, and the Lakers fell in the standings without both players.

Hampton and Edwards are clearly showing respect to a player that they admire in James, and they realize that his amazing playoff career is defined by more than just one series.

James had never lost in the first round of the playoffs prior to this season and he had gone to the NBA Finals in nine of the last 10 seasons.

The Lakers and James will look to get healthy and make another run at the title in the 2021-22 season.