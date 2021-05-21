NBA releases Last Two Minute Report for end of Lakers-Warriors play-in game

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers earned a hard-fought victory over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

Some Warriors fans are complaining about what they feel was questionable officiating, yet the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report on the game showed no incorrect calls.

The Warriors jumped out to a sizable lead at halftime, as their defense made the Lakers look discombobulated. L.A. fought back, however, and was able to squeak by on a late 3-pointer by LeBron James.

James and fellow superstar Anthony Davis shot poorly throughout the contest, but both picked it up a bit in the second half to help deliver the win for L.A.

The Lakers are now set to play the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs, while the Warriors can claim the eighth seed in the Western Conference by beating the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.