NBA punishes Dillon Brooks for skipping postgame interviews during Lakers-Grizzlies series

Dillon Brooks is reaping the consequences of poking the bear, as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers ended the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2022-23 season in humiliating fashion.

It seems that Brooks’ woes are still piling up because the NBA has decided to penalize him for failing to participate in Memphis’ postgame media availability not just once but three times.

The 27-year-old swingman’s first infraction came after the Grizzlies’ loss in Game 3. That contest also saw him get ejected by the officials for striking James in the groin just 17 seconds into the second half. Even though he only had himself to blame for his antics, Brooks seemed to not be in the mood to speak to reporters that evening.

Dillon Brooks declined to speak to the media:“I ain’t talking.” (via @espn_macmahon) — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 23, 2023

Some folks expected Brooks to bounce back in Game 4, but he was clearly outmatched and could barely put up resistance against the Lakers. The Purple and Gold won in overtime to go up 3-1 in the series, and the loss might have agitated Brooks even more.

For the second straight contest, he declined to make a media appearance, with star teammate Ja Morant joining him in snubbing reporters.

Dillon Brooks declines to speak to reporters for a 2nd straight game: "I'm out" 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 25, 2023

Memphis took Game 5 at home, beating Los Angeles by 17 points to give Grizzlies fans some semblance of hope in the series. The victory also seemed to ignite the once-quiet Brooks because he started running his mouth again before Game 6, sending a warning to his opponents that he was due for a breakout game.

The sixth-year veteran couldn’t back his talk up in the sixth leg of the series, as he had another poor shooting night that contributed to Memphis’ demise.

The Lakers finished it off in Game 6, coming away with a convincing 40-point victory. In what would have been his last postgame conference this season, Brooks opted to skip meeting with the reporters anew. He even left the locker room before the media was allowed to enter.

Dillon Brooks exited the locker room yet again before the media was allowed to enter after the game. (via @espn_macmahon) — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 29, 2023

A lot of eyes will be on the Grizzlies and Brooks in the coming offseason. The University of Oregon product will be an unrestricted free agent, but he might have missed out on the opportunity to get paid handsomely.