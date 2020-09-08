- Report: NBA Punishes Anthony Davis for Hitting Jeff Green in Groin in Game 2
- JaVale Mcgee’s and Dion Waiters’ Statuses for Game 3 Revealed
- Video: LeBron James Heaps Praise on Rajon Rondo and His Impact in Game 2
- LeBron James Explains Why He Didn’t Bring Any of His 3 Children to NBA Bubble
- Video: Dejected Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Poor Showing in Game 2
- Skip Bayless Breaks Internet With Shocking Comment About LeBron James After Lakers Win
- Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Discloses Warning About LeBron James for Game 2 vs. Rockets
- Austin Rivers Offers Bold Message About Facing Lakers: ‘We’ve Been Waiting for This’
- Frank Vogel Explains Why He Gave Rajon Rondo So Much Playing Time in Game 1
- Video: Visibly Frustrated LeBron James Seen Complaining About Lakers 4th Quarter Lineup
Report: NBA Punishes Anthony Davis for Hitting Jeff Green in Groin in Game 2
-
- Updated: September 8, 2020
On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was assessed a flagrant foul for hitting Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green in the groin during Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.
The play occurred with just over 15 seconds remaining in the first half. Davis swung his arm through on a drive to the rim and directly connected with Green’s groin.
LAL’s Anthony Davis assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review for his contact against HOU’s Jeff Green at 0:15 of 2nd qtr on 9/6/20. pic.twitter.com/NAYSyyugoL
— NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) September 8, 2020
Davis had a bounce-back performance in Game 2 after the Lakers lost Game 1 of the series.
Davis led the Lakers in scoring in the 117-109 victory. He finished with 34 points on 15-of-24 shooting and added 10 rebounds.
Still, it was the Lakers’ bench that helped propel them in Game 2. Davis was great, but the Lakers were still minus-7 when he was on the floor.
However, guard Rajon Rondo (plus-28) and forward Markieff Morris (plus-15) provided huge impacts coming off the bench.
The Lakers will take on the Rockets in Game 3 on Tuesday from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.